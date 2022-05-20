What to do

THIRD SOLO EXHIBITION

FORGET ME, FORGET ME NOT BY PRIYAGEETHA DIA

Artist Priyageetha Dia's solo exhibition at Yeo Workshop in Gillman Barracks is her third since she graduated from Lasalle College of the Arts with a Bachelor of Arts degree in fine arts in 2017.

An installation features a single computer-generated protagonist with female bodily attributes.

Curator Anca Rujoiu, 38, says it "is a plea for new forms and ethics of remembrance by an artist whose use of technology consciously dismisses its claims to neutrality and immateriality".

Dia, 29, also uses a text from the 1920s that outlines the process of Indian labour migration that formed the workforce in rubber plantations in colonial Malaya as the basis for this research-based work.

She constructs a speculative historical archive and creates her own multimedia post-colonial narrative.

WHERE Yeo Workshop, 01-25 Gillman Barracks, 47 Malan Road

WHEN Tomorrow to June 26, Tuesdays to Saturdays, 11am to 7pm; closed on Sundays and Mondays

MRT Labrador Park

ADMISSION Free

INFO www.yeoworkshop.com

GRADUATION SHOWCASE

THE LASALLE SHOW EXHIBITION 2022

Graduates from Lasalle College of the Arts' Master of Arts, Bachelor of Arts and Diploma in Fine Arts programmes will present their best works.

The annual affair sees the arts institution open its galleries at its McNally Campus from today.

It may also be where new stars of the art world will be discovered. Lasalle's alumni include renowned artists such as Amanda Heng, Genevieve Chua and Shubigi Rao.

The exhibition will also showcase the works of students from the design, film, animation, dance, music, theatre and art therapy departments in locations around the school.

WHERE Lasalle College of the Arts, 1 McNally Street

WHEN Till June 1, noon to 8pm daily

MRT Rochor

ADMISSION Free

INFO tls.lasalle.edu.sg

POST-PANDEMIC ART

CAUSAL CURIOSITY BY JAMIE TEO

A contemplation of time spent in introspection during the pandemic best describes Jamie Teo's new exhibition, Causal Curiosity (left), at Art Porters Gallery.

In To Better Daze, a series of seven paintings, the artist likens the uncertainty of the Covid-19 period to her new work.

In her artist's statement, she says: "As time passes, days begin to turn hazy and weeks turn into months, similar to the colours in these paintings which appear to dissipate or emerge out from greys. They represent a dazed-like state of mind with no end in sight."

In another work called Endless Reflections, she confronts her state of mind.

"During this strange period of time, the mirror becomes almost like a trap that is calling out for my attention, but I began to enjoy the practice of not looking at myself every day, as if I was released from the urge of seeing myself," she says.

Causal Curiosity is the 26-year-old's second solo show. WHERE Art Porters Gallery, 64 Spottiswoode Park Road

WHEN Till May 29, 10.30am to 7pm, Tuesdays to Sundays; Mondays by appointment

MRT Outram Park

ADMISSION Free

INFO www.artporters.com