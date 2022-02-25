Friyay! What to do

Singapore Ballet, formerly known as Singapore Dance Theatre, will open its 2022 season with Russia-born choreographer George Balanchine's Theme And Variations. Created as a tribute to classical ballet in 1947, this and the group's presentation of Timothy Rushton's Evening Voices, as well as Choo-San Goh's In The Glow Of The Night, suggest more than a name change.

Artistic director Janek Schergen said in a press statement: "When the change of name from Singapore Dance Theatre to Singapore Ballet became a reality at the end of 2021, the obvious question was how it would change the artistic outlook for us.