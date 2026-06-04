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Marjane Satrapi, author of graphic novel Persepolis, has died of ‘sadness’

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Franco-Iranian artist Marjane Satrapi died of sadness a little over a year after the death of her husband.

Franco-Iranian artist Marjane Satrapi died of sadness a little over a year after the death of her husband.

PHOTO: AFP

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Paris – The Franco-Iranian artist Marjane Satrapi, who became known worldwide through the graphic novel and film Persepolis, has died at the age of 56, according to a member of her close circle.

“Marjane Satrapi died of sadness a little over a year after the death of Mattias Ripa, her husband and the love of her life,” they said in a statement on June 4. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.