Marjane Satrapi, author of graphic novel Persepolis, has died of ‘sadness’
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Paris – The Franco-Iranian artist Marjane Satrapi, who became known worldwide through the graphic novel and film Persepolis, has died at the age of 56, according to a member of her close circle.
“Marjane Satrapi died of sadness a little over a year after the death of Mattias Ripa, her husband and the love of her life,” they said in a statement on June 4. AFP
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