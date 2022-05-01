Finding causes for the attention crisis

Several years ago, British author Johann Hari set off for Provincetown, Massachusetts, and spent three months in a small cabin by the beach without a smartphone.

His goal: To go on a digital detox and reclaim his ability to focus and think deeply.

For a while, it worked. But months after the trip, smartphone back in hand, he slipped back into distraction again.

Hari, 43, used to blame himself for being too undisciplined to focus, but later found there were larger environmental factors that were harming his attention.

He addresses these issues in his latest book, Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention, which argues that people have been finding it harder to focus, and that the world is facing an attention crisis.

"Your attention didn't collapse - your attention has been stolen from you by some very powerful forces," he tells The Sunday Times in an e-mail interview.

"We need to stop blaming ourselves, start taking on the forces that are raiding our attention, and stop them from continuing to do it. We can do this to some degree at a personal level, and to some degree collectively."

Hari's research took him around the world, from Moscow to Miami to Melbourne, interviewing more than 200 experts on attention and focus. His book cites a dozen "causes" for the crisis, from the rise of technology that can track and manipulate people to worsening diets to even pollution.

Hari, who studied social and political sciences at the University of Cambridge, was a journalist with the Independent newspaper in Britain before it transpired that some of the quotes in his articles - which seemed to have been said to him - were lifted from elsewhere, such as interviews by other journalists. He resigned in 2012.

Since then, he has written books on topics such as drugs and depression. He makes it a point to upload onto his websites the audio clips of the people he quoted.

His first book, Chasing The Scream: The First And Last Days Of The War On Drugs, came out in 2015 and was made into a film and an eight-part television series.