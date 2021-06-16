Shelf Care

Fantasy meets fables in rollicking read

Curl up with a comforting or escapist book

G. Willow Wilson's (left) Alif The Unseen (right) melds different worlds seamlessly.
G. Willow Wilson's (left) Alif The Unseen (right) melds different worlds seamlessly.PHOTO: AMBER FRENCH
Senior Culture Correspondent
  • Published
    36 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

ALIF THE UNSEEN

By G. Willow Wilson

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 16, 2021, with the headline 'Fantasy meets fables in rollicking read'. Subscribe
Topics: 