At 35, Singapore’s first Malay orchestra Orkestra Melayu Singapura is going back to basics as a newly formed independent arts company.

SINGAPORE – In 2024, after more than three decades under the wings of the People’s Association (PA), the Orkestra Melayu Singapura (OMS) faced an existential crisis – close down or go independent.

At 35 today, past the gates of youth, Singapore’s first Malay orchestra is going back to basics as a newly formed independent arts company. “This is an opportunity for us to really chart our own path,” says OMS’ first artistic director Zulkifli Mohamed Amin, 43, who joined the orchestra as a trombonist in 2000 and was appointed assistant music director in 2021.