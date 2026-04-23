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Singapore director Tan Shou Chen (left) directs Pulau Rindu, translating to island of longing. Shanghai-based Selena Lu (right) directs Backstage Protocol.

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Two plays

Experimental arts group Emergency Stairs is co-presenting two plays with Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA).

In line with their iconoclastic DNA, the works steer clear of traditional scripts. Instead, directors worked with students to research, collectively devise and improvise.

The first is Mandarin drama Backstage Protocol, which involves the ensemble shadowing and interviewing technicians, administrative staff and janitors backstage, in a meta-commentary on privilege and arts access. This is directed by Shanghai-based Selena Lu, who is the founder of arts group Birdie Theatre Education Network in China.

The second, English production Pulau Rindu, is helmed by Singapore director Tan Shou Chen, whose recent credits include The Theatre Practice’s The Last Gardener in 2024.

Translating to island of longing, Pulau Rindu is inspired by Italian author Italo Calvino’s pastiche Invisible Cities (1972), asking questions of what makes a city.

Emergency Stairs has pledged a third of its net box-office proceeds to the beleaguered Singapore Fringe Festival, which failed to meet its crowdfunding target in March. The festival raised about half of its $80,000 goal. Further plans for the 2027 edition should be announced soon.

Where: NAFA Studio Theatre, 151 Bencoolen Street

MRT: Bencoolen

When: April 23 to 26 for Backstage Protocol, April 30 to May 3 for Pulau Rindu; 8pm (Thursdays and Fridays), 3 and 8pm (Saturdays) and 3pm (Sundays)

Admission: $22

Info: str.sg/r4rr and str.sg/Kn8J

Tintinnabuli!

The Philharmonic Chamber Choir of Singapore rehearsing for Tintinnabuli!. PHOTO: ELLISSA SAYAMPANATHAN

The meditative reverberations of Estonia’s most influential living composer, Arvo Part, will fill the chamber of The Arts House for two nights this weekend.

Tintinnabuli, a word that comes from the ringing of bells, has long been Part’s trademark, with its own verb – tintinnabulates – and a serene, holy quality to the gradual shifts of its two melodic lines.

The Philharmonic Chamber Choir of Singapore , under the baton of Lim Yau, sings his a cappella choral works to mark the composer’s 90th birthday.

The programme includes pieces such as Magnificat (1989), Da Pacem Domine (2004) and The Woman With The Alabaster Box (2012) , and runs the gamut of English, Estonian, Latin, Spanish and Italian.

The recital on April 24 will also be attended by Estonia’s Minister of Infrastructure, H.E. Kuldar Leis.

Where: Chamber, The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane

MRT: City Hall

When: April 24, 7.30pm, and April 26, 5pm

Admission: $30

Info: str.sg/kZDQ

Revolution! – A Fool’s Dialogue

A painting by Singapore artist Samuel Chen supplants Edouard Manet’s barmaid with a coffee-shop beer auntie. This is a pastiche of his and Manet’s original. PHOTO: MR LIM’S SHOP OF VISUAL TREASURES

Independent gallery Mr Lim’s Shop of Visual Treasures has staged a special exhibition of 20 artists at the Alliance Francaise building in Novena.

Part of the French Embassy’s Voilah! festival, Singapore and regional artists have taken classic French paintings and given them local spins.

So, Edouard Manet’s barmaid is supplanted with a coffee-shop woman hawking buckets of beer. A bowl of strawberries in a still life is replaced with mangosteens. And a woman in a kebaya takes the place of an European woman in Renaissance dress on her promenade.

Many of the works here are straightforward localisations. With a reference photo of the originals helpfully supplied in the wall text, visitors can play a game of spot the difference.

Some bear further scrutiny. Singapore artist Jeremy Hiah’s satirical Paradise Terrorise Dance (2006), in which he gets his crew to re-enact Henri Matisse’s jubilant dance but in gimp masks, toy rifles and body armour, feels especially pertinent with the current United States-Israeli war with Iran.

Thai artist Vasan Sitthiket’s figures made out of thick, intestinal lines are after the paper cutouts of Henri Matisse. ST PHOTO: CLEMENT YONG

Singapore artist Ezzam Rahman’s photographs of Ken dolls after Auguste Rodin sculptures exaggerate their queer potential, while there are also fascinating paintings by Thai artist Vasan Sitthiket and Singapore artist Ding Yifan, and a statement textile-metal spider sculpture by Singapore artist Veronyka Lau after Louise Bourgeois.

Where: Level 2, Alliance Francaise de Singapour, 1 Sarkies Road

MRT: Novena

When: Till May 23

Admission: Free

Info: str.sg/8QwZ