Europe’s first majority black orchestra debuts in America

NEW YORK – After more than three decades in the classical music industry, British double bassist Chi-chi Nwanoku began grappling with the question that had troubled her for years: Why was she consistently the only black musician onstage?

“Why did I never ask anyone about it? Why did we never talk about it?“ she describes wondering. “Was I being tolerated or were people just completely unaware? Or were people okay with the status quo?“

In 2015, Nwanoku took a leading role in creating a more diverse future for classical music, which, from musicians to conductors to repertoire, traditionally skews heavily white.

She founded Chineke!, Europe’s first majority black and ethnically diverse professional orchestra, which last week played at the prestigious New York Philharmonic’s David Geffen Hall in Manhattan’s Lincoln Center.

The performance was part of its long-awaited North American debut tour – it was among the many performances the pandemic pushed back – which included stops in New York, Ottawa, Toronto, Boston, Worcester and Ann Arbor.

The New York show featured pioneering composer Florence Price’s Symphony No. 1, along with a rendition of Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto featuring the New York Philharmonic’s principal clarinettist Anthony McGill.

The London-headquartered Chineke! echoes similar efforts in the United States, including the Detroit-based Sphinx organisation that promotes representation of black and Latino artists in classical music.

Yet the League of American Orchestras, which represents professional and amateur symphonies across the US, found in a 2014 study on diversity that just 1.4 per cent of orchestra musicians were black – and there is little reason to believe much has changed.

“Because the great majority of American orchestras are not individually transparent with racial and ethnic data on their artists, we do not know the percentage of black orchestral artists in our orchestras today,” writes the Black Orchestral Network, a collective of black musicians from more than 40 orchestras launched in 2022.

“From our vantage point, however, we have seen little meaningful progress.”

It is mind-boggling to Nwanoku, who told AFP during a rehearsal break that “it seems to me that the only colleagues of colour that I see who have a job in an orchestra in this country are those who are exceptional”.

“We have to be that much better to actually be given a job.”