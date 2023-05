SINGAPORE – A forest walk at 7am and a meditative evening session with cockatoos in Choa Chu Kang sound like nature society fodder. But these are actually part of a new work by Singapore artist Robert Zhao titled Albizia, which is on at the Esplanade’s Theatre Studio from Aug 31 to Sept 3.

The performance installation is part of The Studios season, which returns from July 28 to Sept 10 with commissions of old and new works. This year’s programme ventures beyond the venue that inspired its name.