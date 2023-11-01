Enter a golden chamber, play Singapore mahjong at youth festival Remix 2K23

SINGAPORE – Soak in prosperous vibes in an immersive room full of gold ingots, or learn the Singapore way of playing mahjong.

These are some highlights of the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre’s annual youth festival, Remix 2K23, which is back for its fourth edition from Sunday to Nov 19.

It is curated with a modern take on Singapore Chinese culture, encouraging youth to embrace their heritage through accessible arts and cultural experiences. There will be free and ticketed activities, such as workshops, busking performances and exhibitions.

In Live Long And Prosper, visitors can enter a room full of gold in an installation that revolves around the Chinese expression “huang jin man di” (“floor covered in gold”), and explore the Chinese attitudes towards auspiciousness and the pursuit of a rich and fulfilling life.

There will also be calligraphic works of auspicious characters that reflect on the different forms of prosperity, capturing the beauty and opulence associated with Chinese idiomatic expressions.

Artist Jahan Loh, 47, told The Straits Times that the experiential art installation allows visitors to jump in a room full of gold, making them a core component of the work instead of passive spectators.

“This art installation aims to bridge the gap between traditional Chinese culture and the contemporary Singaporean context,” he said. “By providing an immersive and interactive experience, viewers can engage with Chinese idioms in a unique and memorable way.”

The installation seeks to celebrate the richness and diversity of Singapore’s cultural heritage while showcasing the evolution and adaptation of traditional Chinese idioms in a modern setting, he added.

In another festival offering, Singaporeans aged 18 and above can pick up Singapore mahjong at a workshop.

Ms Sabrina Tan, 34, founder and principal coach of Mahjong Lah, said that while mahjong originated in China, the game has taken on its own identity in the Republic and is a big part of the lifestyles of Chinese Singaporeans.