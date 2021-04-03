Economist Minouche Shafik's new book asks what we owe each other

SINGAPORE - It is difficult enough to get people to recognise what they owe to the others they share a society with. How do you get them to recognise they may owe something to generations who do not even exist yet?

"It's a very hard concept," says acclaimed economist Minouche Shafik, 58, who tackles this in her new book, What We Owe Each Other. "People often understand it directly with their own children and grandchildren, and maybe they might think about great-grandchildren who are not born yet.