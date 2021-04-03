Economist Minouche Shafik's new book asks what we owe each other

What We Owe Each Other endeavours to combine the two kinds of social contract Minouche Shafik (pictured) grew up with.
What We Owe Each Other endeavours to combine the two kinds of social contract Minouche Shafik (pictured) grew up with.PHOTOS: COURTESY OF LONDON SCHOOL OF ECONOMICS, BODLEY HEAD
Assistant Life Editor
  • Published
    31 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - It is difficult enough to get people to recognise what they owe to the others they share a society with. How do you get them to recognise they may owe something to generations who do not even exist yet?

"It's a very hard concept," says acclaimed economist Minouche Shafik, 58, who tackles this in her new book, What We Owe Each Other. "People often understand it directly with their own children and grandchildren, and maybe they might think about great-grandchildren who are not born yet.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 