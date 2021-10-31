For Subscribers
BOOK BOX
Eco lit on the rise in S'pore
In this week's edition of Book Box, The Sunday Times looks at new books on environmental crisis, as the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) gets underway today
"Once, I dreamt I was bathing in red earth/sighing as I pushed my fingers deep/into the night of her abdomen, to uncover/the lost roots of felled trees," writes Singaporean poet Esther Vincent in the title poem of her debut collection, Red Earth.
"The earth as a metaphor for my body,/ vast and unknowable."