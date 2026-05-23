Eat Bitter

By Lydia Pang

Memoir/HarperOne/Paperback/288 pages/$36.95

There are recipes in Eat Bitter, but it is not a recipe book, not exactly. It tells you how to put together a bowl of egg noodles, but is really more interested in getting you to ponder the metaphorical nuances of those egg noodles.

Some recipes might reheat painful moments, but cooking them again can also provide deep healing, writes debut author Lydia Pang, a Welsh creative director with Hakka ancestry, before inviting readers to do the same: “Think about meals that might unlock this for you, people and places that need to be present while you nibble or saute.”

In this memoir, she clings to the Chinese proverb of eating bitter as a way of grappling with he r i ssues: her sister’s illness, caring for a parent, burning out, drifting from her husband, struggling to conceive and losing her grandparents. Consequently, the recipes here are laden with nostalgia, pain and plenty of hard-earned philosophising.

Pang is at her best when she takes readers into her kitchen, letting them sit and smell, while she conjures the world around her. “Join me for breakfast in my dad’s flat in 1999,” she invites in the first chapter. “Let the hot fried egg burn your tongue slightly and the sweet red onion slices squeak between your furry teeth.”

Having lived and worked in London, New York and Portland, she has a gift for bottling the essence of a place in a few sharp sentences. This, for instance, is her take on the Big Apple after a few months of gorging herself on its intoxicating glory and non-stop hustle: “When you live in New York, there is this feeling that you must show your gratitude for every second of being there, to pray at the altar of all of the cultural proximity, seize the day New York City has gifted you.”

Each chapter centres on a different stage of life, usually taking as its focus one of her loved ones. She details these relationships in intimate, often loving, detail, frankly capturing the complexity of chafing against the constraints of home while longing for the people you love most in this world.

Her writing is less convincing when it veers too far into motivational speaker territory and chucks a wall of reflection questions at the reader. “What’s your equivalent of marching to the butcher in silence?” she wants to know at the end of the chapter on bone broth. “What smell do you want to fill your apartment with while you contemplate your Monday morning meetings? What meals from your literal or metaphorical home aids your grounding?”

As the book’s title suggests, a valiant attempt is made to understand and empathise with her Hakka ancestors – she relates especially to their resilience and nomadic spirit – despite not speaking the dialect. But Pang seems so preoccupied with ensuring her readers grasp the concept of eating bitter that she ends up expounding on it in every other chapter in a way that soon grows repetitive.

Bitterness, readers are reminded time and again, is not necessarily a bad thing. Rather, it is something to be sought out, a “digestif” of sorts, imbued with “built-in complexity and tension”, encouragement to “design anew”, permission to “expose our fragile and frail selves” and other loftily packaged ideas that parrot the same sentiment. So when she tells you on page 196 that eating bitter is more about feelings than the quality of food, it hardly comes as a revelation.

That is not the only trope that recurs. The book is also peppered with references to stinky food, the infamous boogeyman of the diasporic Asian experience. Those who feel like Asian literature relies too heavily on such tired motifs will likely roll their eyes at Pang’s liberal use of this term to describe everything from her grandfather’s char siu to her own dissertation – an act of reclamation that nonetheless grates.

The narrative cycles quickly from one food-related metaphor to another, stretching some of them to breaking point. Perhaps such meanderings are part of the healing process. After all, eating bitter ultimately has an optimistic ring to it – the promise of sweetness after all that suffering.

And while Pang’s journey generally seems to arc towards a happy ending – a warm, blended family, repaired marriage, even a baby on the way – she eschews neat resolutions in favour of human messiness.

Armed with this philosophy of endurance, she chooses to embrace the rot. She wants to linger, like congee. She wants to sit in the “soup of some simple, liminal unknown”.

Fair enough. It is a good soup she is boiling here, full of energy and flavour. She just needs to skim off t he fat.

Rating: ★★★☆☆

If you like this, read: Crying In H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Alfred A. Knopf, 2021, $16.69). This best-selling memoir explores family, food, grief and endurance. Zauner, the vocalist of indie band Japanese Breakfast, chronicles her experiences growing up as one of the few Asian-American students at her school, as well as her complex relationship with her mother.