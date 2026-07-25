Dynamic SSO steps up to music director Hannu Lintu’s unusual pairing of Strauss and Bartok
- The Singapore Symphony Orchestra, under Hannu Lintu, delivered a powerful concert pairing Strauss's Also Sprach Zarathustra and Bartok's Duke Bluebeard's Castle, showcasing orchestral opulence and psychological drama.
- Strauss's tone poem featured iconic motifs and moments of intimacy, with standout solos by the concertmaster and solo trumpet, highlighting a coherent and dynamic performance.
- Bartok's opera explored deep human emotions through dramatic staging and strong performances by Shenyang and Jennifer Johnston, enhanced by lighting and surtitles, receiving a positive audience response.
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Singapore Symphony Orchestra
Esplanade Concert Hall
July 24, 7.30pm
The tandem of German composer Richard Strauss with Hungarian modernist Bela Bartok does not seem like obvious bedfellows. However, the two major works programmed in the second concert of Singapore Symphony Orchestra music director Hannu Lintu’s inaugural series proved uncannily synergistic.