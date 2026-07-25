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Dynamic SSO steps up to music director Hannu Lintu’s unusual pairing of Strauss and Bartok

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Chinese bass-baritone Shenyang and British mezzo-soprano Jennifer Johnston joined the Singapore Symphony Orchestra in a performance of Duke Bluebeard’s Castle.

Chinese bass-baritone Shenyang and British mezzo-soprano Jennifer Johnston joined the Singapore Symphony Orchestra in a performance of Duke Bluebeard’s Castle.

PHOTO: JACK YAM

Chang Tou Liang

  • The Singapore Symphony Orchestra, under Hannu Lintu, delivered a powerful concert pairing Strauss's Also Sprach Zarathustra and Bartok's Duke Bluebeard's Castle, showcasing orchestral opulence and psychological drama.
  • Strauss's tone poem featured iconic motifs and moments of intimacy, with standout solos by the concertmaster and solo trumpet, highlighting a coherent and dynamic performance.
  • Bartok's opera explored deep human emotions through dramatic staging and strong performances by Shenyang and Jennifer Johnston, enhanced by lighting and surtitles, receiving a positive audience response.

AI generated

Singapore Symphony Orchestra
Esplanade Concert Hall
July 24, 7.30pm

The tandem of German composer Richard Strauss with Hungarian modernist Bela Bartok does not seem like obvious bedfellows. However, the two major works programmed in the second concert of Singapore Symphony Orchestra music director Hannu Lintu’s inaugural series proved uncannily synergistic.

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Classical music

Concert review

SSO/Singapore Symphony Orchestra

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.