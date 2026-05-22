Hamlet

Teatro La Plaza

Drama Centre Theatre

May 21, 8pm

Peruvian theatre company Teatro La Plaza’s Hamlet is neither Shakespeare’s towering tragedy (as its unadorned name might imply) nor a contemporary transposition (as last year’s marvellous Lear was). The actors declare early on – soon after re-enacting the original play’s gothic opening scene – that no one will be getting Shakespeare’s Hamlet today, at least not straightforwardly so.

Instead, played by eight actors with Down syndrome, Hamlet is disassembled into vignettes and used as a foil for director and playwright Chela De Ferrari’s Spanish-language script to argue with issues like inclusion and the neurotypical assumptions around what makes for good theatre and acting.

If one comes into the theatre expecting deep character work, for example, there is little of that, as the show is interested instead in deconstructing the assumptions around what makes good theatre or acting.

After the on-screen birth scene of “Hamlet” – which never quite explains itself – the show gets off to a plodding start setting out first principles.

If there is to be any stuttering, forgotten lines or tics, the actors ask the audience to let go of these normalised expectations. The line between actor and character cannot be so easily demarcated – as actor Jaime Cruz, in an onstage interview with Cristina Leon Barandiaran, says he is both Jaime and Hamlet, or “Jaimlet” in his own words.

Teatro La Plaza’s Hamlet, too, is an argument with the great neurotypical actors of theatre history. Cruz’s character gets on a video call with Ian McKellen – known for playing two landmark renditions of the Danish prince half a century apart – and instead asks the unlikely question of whether or not McKellen has to use the toilet in the middle of a production.

Cruz at first imitates the great classical actor Laurence Olivier and his refined poses in the famous “To be or not to be” soliloquy, although his fellow actor Manuel Garcia wakes him up from his reverie of assimilation.

These are big and important ideas discussed in the play – and this Hamlet is a landmark work in centring disability rather than assimilating towards neurotypical standards. But the script’s chopped-up structure and abrupt tonal shifts – at one point, the actors break out into an extended rap segment – makes it difficult to follow through emotionally or journey on a sustained narrative arc.

The script has also not quite individuated each actor’s responses to the original Hamlet, such that the show’s argument with Shakespeare is more monophonic than its large cast could have managed.

At times, it veers more towards lecture performance than a meta-play.

Where it works best is when the script’s engagement with the text feels deep and necessary. One such moment is when they exploit the metatheatrical moment in Shakespeare’s Hamlet, the staging of The Mousetrap – the Danish prince’s play within a play to elicit guilt from the murderous Claudius.

Inviting neurotypical audience members on stage to act within this meta-play, the actors flip the script – imposing neurodivergent norms on the volunteers’ acting.

The cast is energetic, and the opening night’s crowd – with quite a sizeable turnout from International Society for the Performing Arts delegates – reciprocated with equally enthusiastic participation.

But one wonders if the interactive show might have been more intimate in a smaller venue more conducive to frequent audience interaction.

Book It/Hamlet

Where: Drama Centre Theatre, 03-01 National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street

When: May 22, 8pm; May 23, 2pm

Admission: $38 and $48

Info: sifa.sg/plan-your-visit/all-programmes/programme-details/festival-stage/hamlet