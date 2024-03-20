Double debut: Musician weish pens first musical and actor Isabella Chiam co-writes first monodrama

SINGAPORE – Two home-grown theatremakers are making their writing debuts in April with shows which explore themes of intergenerational dynamics.

Secondary: The Musical is Checkpoint Theatre’s associate artist weish’s first foray into writing a musical, while The Last Gardener is The Theatre Practice’s associate artist Isabella Chiam’s first venture into co-writing a monodrama.

Multi-hyphenate artist weish is best known for her hypnotic vocals and, as one half of the on-hiatus indie electronic duo .gif, is no stranger to composing harmonic gold in albums like Hail Nothing (2020). She also served as musical director of Checkpoint Theatre’s multidisciplinary theatrical work Displaced Persons’ Welcome Dinner (2019).

Double-hatting as both playwright and composer for a full musical for the first time, the 33-year-old confesses that she “struggled with it at the start”, but she has found this “intensively collaborative” process – with director Huzir Sulaiman and the massive cast of 12 actors – meaningful.

She says: “I’ve let Huzir, (independent production house) PK Records, the cast and their voices affect my process in various ways and inject their lives into it – and make it larger than it would have been on its own.”

The musical, set in a fictional Huxley Secondary School, follows a young teacher trying to make it through another term while three students face the challenges of the education system and at home. It is partially inspired by weish’s six years as a literature teacher in various secondary schools and features 15 original songs.

Secondary: The Musical plays at Victoria Theatre from April 19 to 28 and is Checkpoint Theatre’s biggest show yet.

“It’s moved me a lot. Writing it, I thought that these were very specific stories. Then, one day in workshop, Huzir opened the floor for everybody to talk about their own relationship to their secondary school memories,” says weish, who recalls an anecdote by a cast member who, even in her late 20s, continues to have nightmares over a single mathematics examination in school.