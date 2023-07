SINGAPORE – With the bang of a gavel, Singapore art made history this year.

At the 20th/21st Century Art Evening Sale by auction house Christie’s in Hong Kong in May, Nanyang painter Georgette Chen’s (1906-1993) Still Life With Big Durian (circa 1965) sold for a whopping $2.47 million, more than 40 times higher than what the same work sold for in 1998.