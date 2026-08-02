Dance review
Diverse Masterpieces triple bill showcases Singapore Ballet’s growth
Jocelyn Chng
- Singapore Ballet's Masterpieces triple bill features a diverse international repertoire, showcasing technical skill and growing strength in numbers of the company.
- Purcell Pieces by Nils Christe offers a humorous and refreshing contrast with unconventional movements and Baroque music, engaging both dancers and audience.
- Timothy Rushton's Quiver is a fast-paced, visually striking piece highlighting the company's expansion with challenging choreography and a large cast of 30 dancers.
AI generated
Singapore Ballet
Singtel Waterfront Theatre at Esplanade
Aug 1, 8pm
In 2026’s Masterpieces, Singapore Ballet’s international repertoire season, audiences experience a diverse triple bill of works.