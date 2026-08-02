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Diverse Masterpieces triple bill showcases Singapore Ballet’s growth

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The Singapore Ballet perform Quiver by Timothy Rushton.

The Singapore Ballet perform Quiver by Timothy Rushton.

PHOTO: BERNIE NG

Jocelyn Chng

  • Singapore Ballet's Masterpieces triple bill features a diverse international repertoire, showcasing technical skill and growing strength in numbers of the company.
  • Purcell Pieces by Nils Christe offers a humorous and refreshing contrast with unconventional movements and Baroque music, engaging both dancers and audience.
  • Timothy Rushton's Quiver is a fast-paced, visually striking piece highlighting the company's expansion with challenging choreography and a large cast of 30 dancers.

AI generated

Singapore Ballet
Singtel Waterfront Theatre at Esplanade
Aug 1, 8pm

In 2026’s Masterpieces, Singapore Ballet’s international repertoire season, audiences experience a diverse triple bill of works. 

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.