Discover SG Art: A new interactive series highlights works of Nanyang painters

SINGAPORE – Zoom in, literally, on five paintings by Singapore’s pioneer painters in The Straits Times’ new digital Discover SG Art series.

Thanks to high-resolution images from the National Gallery Singapore, readers can get up close to the works and see how Georgette Chen uses complementary colours in her 1946 Self Portrait, or observe the dynamic brush strokes of Chen Wen Hsi in The Ferry (1952).

The series also highlights the works of Chen Chong Swee, Cheong Soo Pieng and Liu Kang.

All five artists were born in China, but moved to Singapore in the early to mid-20th century.

The male artists were part of a group that visited Bali in 1952 in search of artistic inspiration. That trip was a milestone in the development of what came to be known as the Nanyang style of painting, in which the styles of Chinese and Western art were combined to depict distinctly South-east Asian subjects.