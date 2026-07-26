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Ding Yi celebrates Dick Lee’s wide-ranging musical legacy in birthday tribute

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Dick Lee (centre) joins (from left) Lennerd Lim, Jessie Yeong, Skye Sirena and Wysom Wong in an encore.

Dick Lee (centre) joins (from left) Lennerd Lim, Jessie Yeong, Skye Sirena and Wysom Wong in an encore.

PHOTO: DING YI MUSIC COMPANY

Chang Tou Liang

  • Ding Yi Music Company celebrated Dick Lee’s 70th birthday with a concert featuring his Cantonese and Mandarin songs arranged by composers across Asia.
  • The event highlighted Lee’s impact on Cantopop and his collaborations with famous artists like the Four Heavenly Kings, showcasing a journey through the genre’s Golden Age.
  • Four singers and Ding Yi’s musicians performed, with Lee himself concluding the concert, ending on a patriotic note with the song Home.

AI generated

Esplanade Concert Hall
July 25, 7.30pm

National Day is around the corner, and one is guaranteed to hear more than a few performances of Home in its various versions. However, did one know that its composer singer-songwriter Dick Lee wrote far more than that, besides his iconic musicals in English, Beauty World (1988), Fried Rice Paradise (1991) and Forbidden City (2002)?

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.