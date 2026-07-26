Ding Yi celebrates Dick Lee’s wide-ranging musical legacy in birthday tribute
- Ding Yi Music Company celebrated Dick Lee’s 70th birthday with a concert featuring his Cantonese and Mandarin songs arranged by composers across Asia.
- The event highlighted Lee’s impact on Cantopop and his collaborations with famous artists like the Four Heavenly Kings, showcasing a journey through the genre’s Golden Age.
- Four singers and Ding Yi’s musicians performed, with Lee himself concluding the concert, ending on a patriotic note with the song Home.
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Esplanade Concert Hall
July 25, 7.30pm
National Day is around the corner, and one is guaranteed to hear more than a few performances of Home in its various versions. However, did one know that its composer singer-songwriter Dick Lee wrote far more than that, besides his iconic musicals in English, Beauty World (1988), Fried Rice Paradise (1991) and Forbidden City (2002)?