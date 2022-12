Watching from a corner of the Notre Dame complex, near the Old City of Jerusalem’s New Gate, a young girl, a new immigrant in the city, was curious about the solemnity of the procession.

She couldn’t read any of the announcements splashed across newspapers in bold letters. But she had heard people in the market chatter about something special being returned, something that had been taken more than 2,000 years ago from Bethlehem. What, she had no idea.