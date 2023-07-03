Demand for Singapore’s Nanyang artists heats up, Liu Kang sets personal auction record of $698,500

SINGAPORE – Collectors’ demand for paintings by Singapore’s pioneer Nanyang artists continues to heat up at auction, with works by Liu Kang (1911-2004), Georgette Chen (1906-1993) and Cheong Soo Pieng (1917-1983) selling above their pre-sale estimates last weekend.

Liu, known for his Balinese figurative paintings, set a new personal auction record with the sale of Pounding Rice (1953) for $698,500 at Sotheby’s Modern & Contemporary Art auction at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre on Sunday.

The 125.5cm by 202.4cm work, the largest work by Liu to appear at auction, sold above its high estimate of $500,000.

The figure beats his previous record of US$401,287 (S$542,441) for Adjusting The Waistband (1997), which was set at auction house Christie’s in May 2022.

Depicting a group of Balinese women pounding rice in large stone mortars, Pounding Rice was executed a year after a landmark group excursion to Bali in 1952, which marked the beginning of the Nanyang style of art.

Chen’s Lychees And Peaches (1940 to 1945) – the top lot of the auction – sold to an in-room bidder for $2.02 million, surpassing the estimate in excess of $1.2 million.

A key figure of modern art renowned for her rendering of tropical fruit in the still-life genre, Chen holds the record for the most expensive Singapore pioneer artist with a $2.47 million sale at auction house Christie’s in May 2023.