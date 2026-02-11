Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

As at Jan 1, 2026, over $10 million in credits have been used, with young people aged between 18 and 35 accounting for half of the credit usage.

SINGAPORE – Singles who are ready to mingle this Valentine’s Day can sign up for exclusive perks on top of free date-friendly arts and culture events, thanks to a first-of-its-kind collaboration between dating app Coffee Meets Bagel (CMB) and the Government’s $300 million SG Culture Pass initiative .

Spanning priority access, discounts and upgrades, the first batch of 11 promotions launches on Feb 14.

They include priority access for the Orchestra of the Music Makers Singapore’s Pixar In Concert show, the Singapore Symphony Orchestra’s pop-inspired concert A Musical Box Of Chocolates and an acrylic painting workshop by Sage Artelier; $2 off tickets to the Hell’s Museum at Haw Par Villa; and an additional drink a guest at the immersive dining experience Wonderland Upside Down.

In a Feb 11 media statement , CMB says the year-long collaboration is meant to encourage its users to participate in “meaningful, low-pressure date ideas that go beyond the usual dinner or cafe meet-ups” with their $100 SG Culture Pass credits . The credits are available to Singaporeans aged 18 and above from Sept 1, 2025, and expires on Dec 31, 2028 .

Ms Shn Juay, chief executive of Coffee Meets Bagel Worldwide, adds that the partnership is meant to encourage daters to “step offline” and connect intentionally through shared cultural experiences. “Cultural dates naturally slow things down. They create shared experiences, ease first-date anxiousness and open the door to richer, more thoughtful conversations.”

In response to The Straits Times’ query, CMB said the SG Culture Pass office had reached out to the US-based company for this collaboration. A 2025 YouGov survey showed that CMB was the second-most popular dating app among Singaporeans, with 42 per cent of dating app users having tried it.

Responding to ST’s queries, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) – which administers the SG Culture Pass – said the collaboration with CMB aimed “to reach Singaporeans who are single and looking to date”.

Asked if it was looking to collaborate with other dating apps and non-arts organisations, MCCY responded: “We will continue to explore more collaborations to foster greater participation in our arts and heritage, and encourage organisations to reach out for partnerships with us.”

In January 2026, MCCY partnered the Agency for Integrated Care to engage nursing homes so that those who face mobility challenges can use their credits to enjoy local arts events .

Dating app Coffee Meets Bagel is entering a year-long collaboration with the Government's SG Culture Pass on perks to encourage singles to go on free arts and culture dates. PHOTO: COFFEEMEETSBAGEL/INSTAGRAM

