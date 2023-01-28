Dance review: Two Men, Ten Years Later tracks artists’ friendship over decades

Two Men, Ten Years Later

HORSE (Taiwan)

Friday, 8pm

Having performed Two Men in 2012, long-time collaborators Chen Wu-kang and Su Wei-chia now present Two Men, Ten Years Later, as part of Esplanade’s Huayi - Chinese Festival of Arts 2023.

This work documents and discusses the two men’s relationship as students, friends and artistic collaborators. Casual and serious at the same time, the performance left me pondering long after I left the theatre.

Chen and Su wasted no time drawing the audience in and getting them invested. Revealing snippets of personal memories from the time Chen and Su met as teenagers, the audience learnt that they shared a senior-junior relationship in school, trained and performed together as their dance careers started, and eventually went on to co-found a company, HORSE.

Their conversational tone as they bantered with each other was endearing, and helped to set the light-hearted mood of the first half.

With works that revolve around personal stories, there is a common risk of being perceived as too self-indulgent or limited in appeal. Two Men, Ten Years Later certainly tread a very fine line. There were in-jokes, such as a ballet sequence, that were probably funnier to audiences with a dance or arts background. However, at its core, the work celebrated the men’s friendship, something that people can more generally relate to.

The second half of the work took a much darker turn, discussing questions of mortality in a very direct manner. As the performance took place during Chinese New Year, the discomfort was perhaps increased, since mentions of death are usually taboo during this festive period.

While emotionally powerful on the whole, the second half nevertheless felt longer than necessary. This was largely due to an extended movement, music and video sequence that was mesmerising to watch, but did not seem to connect clearly to the two men’s story that had been built up in the first half.

The work did not include surtitles and was spoken entirely in Mandarin, which alienated non Mandarin-speaking audiences.

Nevertheless, the pure earnestness of Wu and Chen’s relationship, and their honest reflections on growing up and growing older, were what made this work engaging. During one of their on-stage conversations, the two pondered if they would still be performing the work 10 years, or 20 years later. One certainly hopes that they will.