Dance review: Tao Dance Theater performs with kinetic energy

Tao Dance Theater
Singtel Waterfront Theatre at Esplanade
Friday, 7.30pm
A bare stage, stark lighting and pure kinetic energy – these are the essential elements in Tao Dance Theater’s unwavering focus on the abstract and minimal.
Tao Dance Theater
Singtel Waterfront Theatre at Esplanade
Friday, 7.30pm
A bare stage, stark lighting and pure kinetic energy – these are the essential elements in Tao Dance Theater’s unwavering focus on the abstract and minimal.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.