Dance review: Singapore Ballet showcases growing strength in Masterpiece In Motion

Masterpiece In Motion

Singapore Ballet

Esplanade Theatre

Saturday, 8pm

Masterpiece In Motion, a staple in Singapore Ballet’s annual season, showcases contemporary works by international choreographers.

This year celebrates the company’s 35th milestone with the world premiere of Without You by British choreographer Timothy Rushton, which opened the evening’s triple bill.

A fitting showcase of the company’s growing strength, the piece called for 32 dancers in different configurations, with some alluring group patterns on stage.

The work contemplated the ideas of love and forgetting. In a particularly arresting opening image, a grid emanating white light hung very low over two dancers on a bare stage.

The duo – a woman in a long black evening dress, and a man in a pose with one arm over his head, his gaze away from the woman – then started to move slowly, with the rest of the company filing around them in a square floor pattern.

The starkness of the stage design and the low grid hanging over the dancers created a claustrophobic atmosphere initially.

In contrast, in the next section of the piece, the grid was lifted, opening up the stage space.

Correspondingly, the company started to perform quicker movements, with a lot of partner work in the first half of the piece that required fast and accurate transitions. These were well-executed by the dancers.

The piece stood out for its simple yet effective design, and coherence of the overall elements, as Rushton not only choreographed it, but also designed the costumes and set.