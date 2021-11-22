Dance review: Sigma packs in too many theatrical tricks for Civil Twilight

Civil Twilight by Sigma Contemporary Dance.
Civil Twilight by Sigma Contemporary Dance.PHOTO: ALAN NG
  • Published
    31 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

"If you have it, flaunt it" is not an adage that applies to the use of technology and production elements in a dance performance. In the excitement of returning to the stage with a live audience to mark their 10th anniversary, collective Sigma Contemporary Dance seems to have fallen into the trap of over-abundance.

The 60-minute Civil Twilight felt as if it had crammed in every possible trope of theatrical magic, from a monitor on stage showing the setting sun to heavy splashes of water and the curtain legs being flown up.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 