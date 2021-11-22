Dance review: Sigma packs in too many theatrical tricks for Civil Twilight

"If you have it, flaunt it" is not an adage that applies to the use of technology and production elements in a dance performance. In the excitement of returning to the stage with a live audience to mark their 10th anniversary, collective Sigma Contemporary Dance seems to have fallen into the trap of over-abundance.

The 60-minute Civil Twilight felt as if it had crammed in every possible trope of theatrical magic, from a monitor on stage showing the setting sun to heavy splashes of water and the curtain legs being flown up.