Dance review: Ill-Abilities’ exuberant dancers earn hoots and hollers from audience

No Excuses, No Limits

Ill-Abilities

Singtel Waterfront Theatre

Last Saturday, 8pm

What is motivational entertainment? If international breakdance crew Ill-Abilities’ No Excuses, No Limits is an example, then the answer is a performance where virtuosic dancing can be enjoyed, inspirational stories are shared and the audience leaves feeling uplifted and inspired.

The EveryBody weekend was an impactful opening to the newly transformed da:ns focus, Esplanade’s first dance weekend with a specific focus on inclusivity, diversity and participation.

When Ill-Abilities’ founder, Montreal-based dancer and motivational speaker Luca “Lazylegz” Patuelli, first introduced himself as the emcee for the event, I was afraid that it would be a platform of false cheer and trite catchphrases, but was soon swept up by the authenticity and joy of the performances.

All seven differently abled performers of varying ages and countries shared their passion for dance through their personal stories of resilience, with a liberal smattering of humour and demonstrations of their outstanding “sick” moves and “ill-abilities”.

South Korean Jung Soo “Krops” Lee even gave the audience a taste of his DJ skills.

Patuelli, who was born with the neuromuscular disorder Arthrogryposis, spins and balances effortlessly, his crutches extending his body in a way the average body is incapable of.

Brazilian Samuel “Samuka” Da Silveira Lima who had a full right leg amputation at the age of 14 due to cancer, danced with a fluid control of his transitions that made him appear almost serpentine.

Despite a range of physical “malformations” in their own words, the performers exhibited a breathtaking mastery of their bodies, flipping in the air and balancing on their hands or heads.

In tandem, alone or as a group, they performed these high-risk breakdancing moves incorporating aspects of capoeira – a Brazilian martial art – gymnastics and contemporary dance with an emotional expressivity that was unexpected in a b-boy performance.

True to street dance culture, the audiences were encouraged to make noise to express appreciation or even dance along.

The hooting and hollering created such an infectious, supportive and celebratory atmosphere that those watching the show were reluctant to leave the theatre at the end.

I look forward to seeing more performances that combine this level of artistry, virtuosity and heart in future editions of EveryBody weekend that aims to be held every April.