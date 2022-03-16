Dance on demand with S'pore digital streaming platform

SINGAPORE - A new home-grown video-on-demand platform will stream contemporary dance performances from across Asia.

Stre@m, devised by Singapore dance company The Human Expression (T.H.E) in collaboration with the Seoul International Dance Festival, was launched on March 11 and will run for a year. The organisers say it is the first platform of its kind in Singapore.

T.H.E Dance Company founder and artistic director Kuik Swee Boon, 48, says: "Amid the surge of hybrid and digital mediums, Stre@m presents and archives these past two years of adapting and recalibrating to the online space."

The platform will feature a collection of 21 contemporary Asian dance films and digitised works. These will be available for free in the first week, after which streams will be priced between US$2 and US$8 (S$2.73 to S$10.90) each, with three works available for free.

The works featured come from Singapore, South Korea and other parts of South-east Asia. They range from Topography Of Breath by Singaporean Pat Toh to Rojak by Malaysia's Lim Paik Yin.

Stre@m is supported by the National Arts Council of Singapore and Arts Council Korea. The organisers declined to say how much it cost to set up.

The platform will also house digital works from the upcoming Cont.act Contemporary Dance Festival, which is organised annually by T.H.E and was previously known as the M1 Contact Contemporary Dance Festival.

The festival, which has been renamed Cont.act - short for Continued Act - will run from June 13 to July 3. The organisers say it will be the first dance festival in Singapore to feature in-person performances from international dance companies since the pandemic began.

Kuik, the festival director, calls the in-person festival line-up "an ode to liveness".

Stre@m is available at this website.

Book It / Cont.act Contemporary Dance Festival

Where: Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay, 1 Esplanade Drive; Goodman Arts Centre, 90 Goodman Road; online

When: June 13 to July 3

Admission: Various prices at Peatix

Info: Cont.act Contemporary Dance Festival website