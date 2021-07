SINGAPORE - A small group of current and ex-staff members are taking on the task of keeping The Substation alive in a new form. Two current board members, Wahyuni Hadi and Jean-Louis Morisot, will be on the new board. The other current board members will step down.

Poet Cyril Wong, who was programme manager at the Substation from 2002 to 2008, and film-maker Kirsten Tan will join the new board.