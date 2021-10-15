Cultural Medallion batik artist Sarkasi Said, 81, dies from kidney failure

SINGAPORE - Cultural Medallion recipient Sarkasi Said died on Thursday evening (Oct 14) of kidney failure. He was 81.

Sarkasi used batik techniques in groundbreaking new ways to create contemporary art. He made works in watercolour, for example, as well as huge abstract canvases with batik motifs.

In the 1970s, he became a household name when he created the orchid-inspired Singapore Dress, which he sold in his boutique Tzee Creations.

The self-taught artist came from humble beginnings. In an interview with The Straits Times when he was awarded the Cultural Medallion last year, he recalled growing up carefree in a kampung and learning to appreciate nature.

He helped his grandmother sell batik for extra income and hawked art on the street. He dropped out of Beatty Secondary School at the age of 16 to pursue art full time and persisted despite challenges.

With little resources to spend on art, he scavenged for supplies, picking up twigs on the beach to make charcoal for sketching and rescuing discarded paint from garbage cans at Baharuddin Vocational Institute, where he taught.

In the interview, he credited his wife Salamah Ahmad for keeping the family going by making nasi lemak and epok epok (curry puffs).

Despite the financial hardship, Sarkasi shared his time and expertise freely, giving workshops at kindergartens and volunteering as an art teacher at a drug rehabilitation centre.

He is survived by his wife and four children.