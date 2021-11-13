Court orders halt to display of US artist Kaws' 42-m long inflatable work in Marina Bay

SINGAPORE - The organisers of the Kaws:Holiday showcase in Singapore have been ordered by the court to stop the exhibition.

The 42m-long inflatable work by popular American artist Kaws was meant to be displayed from Saturday (Nov 13) to Nov 21 on The Float @ Marina Bay.

But according to a court order seen by The Straits Times, non-profit organisation The Ryan Foundation is now suing the organisers AllRightsReserved, a Hong Kong-based creative studio, citing breach of intellectual property rights and breach of confidence.

ST understands that the foundation - founded by lawyer and art collector Ryan Su - was in talks with AllRightsReserved in 2019 to make the event happen in Singapore before negotiations fell apart, and that the court order was served on Saturday afternoon to AllRightsReserved.

The interim injunction orders that the exhibition stop taking place, citing breach of The Ryan Foundation's intellectual property rights and breach of confidence.

It also orders the stop of the sale and distribution of relevant merchandise relating to the exhibition, as well as all advertising and publicity.

The exhibition was meant to open to the public for free from Sunday (Nov 14). It is not clear what stopping it will entail, and if it will require the organisers to dismantle the work.

The display in Singapore is supported by the Singapore Tourism Board. Neither STB nor the artist Kaws is party to the lawsuit. In response to media queries, an STB spokesman said: "STB is aware of the court injunction against AllRightsReserved, and we understand the organisers are exploring all options."

The Ryan Foundation's director Adrian Chan said in a statement on Saturday: "It is disappointing that various parties had known that confidential information and intellectual property rights, among other things, were at risk of being misused and still continue to be involved in a project that exploits home-grown stakeholders in the Singapore arts landscape. The injunction could have been averted if questions were raised and stakeholders consulted."

Mr Su, 33, told ST on Saturday evening that the order was served at 4.20pm but he saw visitors in the showcase area at 7.30pm. He added that the foundation would be filing contempt of court papers.

ST has contacted AllRightsReserved for comment.

Kaws, whose real name is Brian Donnelly, 47, is known for his toys, sculptures, paintings and prints.

The Singapore showcase was meant to be the seventh stop in the Kaws:Holiday tour, which since 2018 has been to Seoul, Taipei, Hong Kong, Japan, the United Kingdom and outer space.