SINGAPORE - It sounds like something out of a movie - Russian oligarch accuses Swiss art dealer of swindling him out of US$1 billion (S$1.34 billion) on world-class art.

A six-year legal battle plays out in the courts of Singapore, Hong Kong, New York, Monaco and Geneva. Throw in some eye-wateringly expensive masterpieces, including a mysterious painting thought to be a lost work by Leonardo da Vinci, and you have "The Bouvier Affair".