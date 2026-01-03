Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

TBR (To Be Read)

Contrasting takes on masculinity in David Szalay’s Flesh and Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Hungarian-British author David Szalay (left) with his book, Flesh, and Frankenstein director Guillermo del Toro.

Hungarian-British author David Szalay (left) with his book, Flesh, and Frankenstein director Guillermo del Toro.

PHOTOS: AFP, NETFLIX

avatar-alt

Ong Sor Fern

Follow topic:

SINGAPORE – There is a distinct strain of masculine sentimentality in literary fiction that cloaks its bathos with spare prose. 

My first encounter with this genre was Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 debut, The Sun Also Rises. Often regarded as the American novelist’s greatest work, this tale of physically and emotionally stunted men wrestling with their masculine identities did not appeal to me when I encountered it as a young woman. With the judgmental confidence of youth, I dismissed it as Mills & Boon for men.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.