Darrell Ang with a biography of Mr Jose Isidro Camacho, whose story he says brings him closer to the author.

Who: Darrell Ang, 48, is a Singaporean conductor who has led orchestras across Europe and Asia, including serving as artistic and music director of China’s Sichuan Symphony Orchestra since 2016. He will conduct an upcoming concert with the Singapore Chinese Orchestra on April 25, where he draws parallels between Chinese landscape art and music – inspired by his time in the mountains around Sichuan’s capital Chengdu.

“I enjoy reading in quiet places, as it’s a way to connect with my inner self. Reading places me in another plane, another dimension; so it’s important I’m able to feel relaxed, and can commune with the characters or situations going on in the book.

Above all, I find that reading is a process of learning – I’ve learnt and discovered so much. I feel that everyone should cultivate the habit of reading. Sadly, that is increasingly not the case.

I usually read two or three books at once, of different genres. Recently, a friend gave me his biography, Jose Isidro N. Camacho: A Life In Words And Pictures, and I’ve enjoyed reading about his early life and how he grew into the person he is today. He is such an inspiration, and getting to know his history brings me closer to him. (Mr Jose Isidro N. Camacho is the former secretary of energy of the Philippines.)

Another book I’m reading is HBR’s 10 Must Reads 2026: The Definitive Management Ideas Of The Year by Harvard Business Review. The 2026 edition of this book includes an extremely insightful chapter on Taylor Swift’s innovative strategies on achieving success.

The third book I’m reading is a powerful and moving elegy to our planet called Orbital by Samantha Harvey, winner of the Booker Prize in 2024.

Recently, after watching a thought-provoking interview with entrepreneur Elon Musk, during which he spoke about (aerospace and AI company) SpaceX and the future for mankind he believes he is helping to create, I searched for other interviews, movies and other literature on extra-terrestrial conquest, and somehow the algorithm pushed Orbital to me. What can I say? I didn’t find the book – it found me.

I like both fiction and non-fiction, and am usually very selective with what I read. The books I pick have something to do with my preoccupations at the moment, and I dare say that ruminating about certain issues very often leads me to books that address those issues.

As a passionate entrepreneur, I derive many ideas and knowledge from Harvard Business School’s case studies. I started reading them during an MBA programme some years ago, and immediately got hooked on how people come up with the most intelligent and creative solutions.

My favourite book of all time is Love In The Time Of Cholera by Gabriel Garcia Marquez, which I first read as a teenager. While many novels treat love as a fleeting spark or a tragic end, Marquez treats it as a chronic clinical condition. By parallelling the obsessive nature of love with the symptoms and endurance of a plague, he creates a narrative that is both visceral and ethereal.

What’s more captivating is the prose. Even in translation, Marquez’s writing possesses a rhythmic, hypnotic quality. He manages to find dignity in the “unpoetic” aspects of ageing – the aches, the forgetfulness and the smells – reframing them as the necessary landscape of a life fully lived.

Finding the time to read is a big challenge. When possible, I read in between other tasks throughout the day – more as a way to distract myself from those other matters – as well as in the evenings just before I go to bed.

Since I travel so often, I also enjoy reading when I’m on flights. I take my Kindle with me everywhere I go.”