Concordia Quartet deliver close ensemble work, precise timing and accurate intonation

The Concordia Quartet gave a recital at the Chamber at the Arts House on November 21.

Chamber @ The Arts House

Nov 21, 7.30pm

Despite changes in personnel in the past year, Concordia Quartet, the dedicated string quartet of Resound Collective, has been remarkably consistent in its concert programming. Violinists Wilford Goh and Kim Kyu Ri, with violist Edward Tan and cellist Lin Juan, have continued to surprise and challenge audiences and their expectations.