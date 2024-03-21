Concert review: Young Singapore talents rule at two recitals

Dark Stories - The Debut Recital

Jessie M.

Victoria Concert Hall

March 19, 7.30pm

Prodigious: The Trout & Four Seasons

re:Sound Collective

Victoria Concert Hall

March 20, 7.30pm

Fact: There are more young musical virtuosos in Singapore now than any other time in history. Two consecutive concerts at Victoria Concert Hall were all the proof one needed.

Jessie M. sounds like one of the Spice Girls, but is the stage name of 17-year-old Jessie Meng Yi Rui Xue, Singapore’s latest and youngest Young Steinway Artist. Winner of multiple age-group piano competitions, her debut recital showed what the fuss was about.

In two Transcendental Etudes by Franz Liszt, she demonstrated an astonishing adroitness coupled with nuanced responses to technically demanding music.

Fast, furious octaves and outsized chords in Wilde Jagd (Wild Hunt), and stampeding runs of Mazeppa seemed like child’s play. Poetry and lyricism were never in short supply, evident in the “simple” measures of Liszt’s Consolation No. 2 and melancholic Russian song of Mily Balakirev’s highly-filigreed transcription of Mikhail Glinka’s The Lark.

Two modern American composers provided more display of her versatility. William Bolcom’s ragtime novelties showcased graceful insouciance in Last Rag and terminal velocity in The Serpent’s Kiss, the latter including foot stomps, knuckles rapping on the piano’s fallboard, tongue-clicking and even a spot of whistling.

For two of Lowell Liebermann’s Gargoyles, she delighted in haunting music-box effects and relentless percussiveness.

Best of all was Jessie’s hair-raising account of Maurice Ravel’s La Valse, an intoxicating celebration of the Viennese waltz built upon seemingly unending waves of vertiginous whirling.

Here was high stakes risk-taking with a true sense of danger courted at every turn. Cataclysm being averted, there could only be final triumph, which the encore of Jack Fina’s Bumble Boogie – in her own edition with multitudes of added notes – duly confirmed.

Some 16 years older but still young is Berlin-based Shaun Choo, who joined members of the Concordia Quartet – violinist Edward Tan, violist Martin Peh and cellist Lin Juan – with bassist Julian Li in a sparkling performance of Franz Schubert’s Piano Quintet In A Major, popularly known as the Trout Quintet.

This is Hausmusik, music for domestic consumption, usually shared by close friends over hearty meals and imbibed spirits.

The camaraderie developed by the players all through its five movements was infectious, best exemplified in the fourth movement’s variations on the song Die Forelle (The Trout, hence its nickname). It was just fun to see the ever-busy Choo slaving away on the keyboard while his string partners took turns to luxuriate in the melody.

All this congeniality scarcely prepared one for Antonio Vivaldi’s perennial favourite The Four Seasons performed by re:Sound featuring mere children as soloists. One wondered whether child labour laws applied when youngsters do adults’ work with equal authority and conviction.

Spring was the domain of Yuto Lim, 12, whose confident demeanour suggested he was the boss, but he blended perfectly with leader Yang Shuxiang and Kim Kyu Ri’s violins for the birdcalls.