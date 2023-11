Chloe Chua (violin), Rodolfo Barraez (conductor), Singapore Symphony Orchestra

Victoria Concert Hall

Saturday, 7.30pm

The Singapore Symphony Orchestra’s (SSO) artist-in-residence Chloe Chua has steadily built up her fan base over the years. The two sold-out concerts over the past weekend are a testament to her popularity, especially among the younger audience, most of whom filled the concert hall.