Concert review: SSO explores film composer John Williams’ serious side

People who attended this Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO) concert of John Williams’ music might have got a shock to find out that the composer of such iconic Hollywood scores as Star Wars (1977 to 2019), Raiders Of The Lost Ark (1981) and the Harry Potter movies (2001 to 2011) has a totally serious and academic side at odds with what they have been accustomed to.

Williams’ Essay For Strings (1965) and Flute Concerto (1969), composed while he was busy scoring for forgettable B- and C-grade movies, received belated Asian premieres, directed by young German conductor Gabriel Venzago.