Concert review: SCO conductor Quek Ling Kiong opens season with a bang

Singapore Chinese Orchestra
Singapore Conference Hall
Friday, 7.30 pm
Led by Quek Ling Kiong in his first full term as Principal Conductor of the Singapore Chinese Orchestra, the Opening Gala of its 2023/24 season opened and closed with a bang.
Singapore Chinese Orchestra
Singapore Conference Hall
Friday, 7.30 pm
Led by Quek Ling Kiong in his first full term as Principal Conductor of the Singapore Chinese Orchestra, the Opening Gala of its 2023/24 season opened and closed with a bang.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.