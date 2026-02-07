Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Concert review: Nusso bridges divide between classical and pop in stirring fashion

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

(From left) Violinist David Loke, cellist Li-Wei Qin and pianist Ning An perform with the National University of Singapore Symphony Orchestra in the Crossings In Sound concert.

(From left) Violinist David Loke, cellist Li-Wei Qin and pianist Ning An perform with the National University of Singapore Symphony Orchestra in the Crossings In Sound concert.

PHOTO: NUS OFFICE OF STUDENT AFFAIRS, CENTRE FOR THE ARTS

Chang Tou Liang

Google Preferred Source badge

National University of Singapore Symphony Orchestra
Yong Siew Toh Conservatory Concert Hall
Feb 6, 7.30pm

In the opening concert of the National University of Singapore Arts Festival 2026, the National University of Singapore Symphony Orchestra (NUSSO) conducted by Chan Tze Law presented a stirring programme that attempted to bridge the divide between classical music and popular forms.

See more on

Classical music

Concerts

Concert review

NUS

Singapore

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.