Nobuyuki Tsujii Returns to Singapore

Nobuyuki Tsujii Piano Recital

Esplanade Concert Hall

Wednesday, 7.30pm

To attend a concert by Japanese pianist Nobuyuki Tsujii comes close to witnessing a miracle taking place. Make that many miracles as the 34-year-old was blind from birth due to microphthalmia, a congenital condition where both his eyes never got fully developed for sight.