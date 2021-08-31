Concert review: New local commissions shine at SSO National Day Concert

The heady music combined multifarious influences, reflecting a cosmopolitanism that Singaporeans aspire to.
The heady music combined multifarious influences, reflecting a cosmopolitanism that Singaporeans aspire to.PHOTO: SINGAPORE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
  • Published
    47 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Singapore Symphony Orchestra
Sistic Live from Sunday (Aug 29)

Singapore Symphony Orchestra's annual National Day Concert has become the marquee event when Singaporean composers get new works commissioned and performed by the national orchestra.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 