Concert review: National Piano & Violin Competition showcases fresh young talents

National Piano & Violin Competition 2023

Victoria Concert Hall

Dec 2, 7.30pm

Artist Finals & Prize Winners’ Concert

Victoria Concert Hall

Dec 3, 3.30 & 7.30pm

The National Piano & Violin Competition (NPVC), Singapore’s premier music competitive musical platform, returned to live concerts after the pandemic had reduced its 2021 edition to just online performances.

The finals of the Artist categories also saw an upgrade from mere piano accompaniment with the return of concertos performed with the NPVC Orchestra (Singapore Symphony in all but name) conducted by Joshua Tan.

This made for two very satisfying concerts showcasing six musical talents in six concerto performances.

The piano finals held on Dec 2 was an all-Beethoven affair, opening with university undergraduate Long Jing Xuan in the Fourth Piano Concerto In G Major (Op.58). Technically and interpretively the most difficult concerto of five, it received a very musical reading despite him betraying nerves with some missed notes and the occasional brief desynchronisation with the orchestra.

Compensate he did, by projecting a big sonority which could sound overdone at times, and this also informed Conservatory student Lee Ann’s slightly more confident performance of the Third Piano Concerto In C Minor (Op.37). Here, some over-emphatic responses to certain phrases were equated with reliving the Sturm und Drang (storm and stress) of this urgent and dramatic work.

Their valiant efforts were, however, eclipsed by national serviceman Joshua Lau Jin Quan, a supreme figure of composure in the Second Piano Concerto In B Flat Major (Op.19).

Crispness of articulation, realisation of the music’s humour and unexpected but delightfully turned ornamentations made his reading the very definition of joie de vivre. The international jury of three awarded Lau with a deserved first prize, with Long and Lee sharing joint third places.

The violin artist finals on the afternoon of Dec 3 had the more impressive concerto performances, all from the Conservatory’s international students.

There were two readings of Sibelius’ Violin Concerto In D Minor, first by Ukrainian Datsiuk Leonid, who evoked a sense of mystery in its quiet opening followed by lots of pathos. There were minor intonation lapses and missed notes in the heat of the moment, but the music’s high-wire tension was maintained throughout.

The other Sibelius performance came from Sichuan native Zou Meng, who exuded a quiet confidence and then let rip with a searing intensity that surpassed the earlier reading. A big tone and perfect intonation certainly helped and this 20th-century concerto had seldom resounded with white-hot incandescence from the hands of students.