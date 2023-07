Chloe Chua and He Ziyu

Singapore Symphony Orchestra

Esplanade Concert Hall

Thursday, 7.30pm

The Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO) recently held a pop concert billed as the opener of its 2023/24 season. But this evening truly had the heft of a season opener, with a substantial programme, and both music director Hans Graf and artist-in-residence Chloe Chua on stage.