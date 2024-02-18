Concert review: China’s folk rockers Wutiaoren inspires fans to wave red plastic bags and dance

Wutiaoren’s I Have A Dream

Huayi – Chinese Festival of Arts

Esplanade Concert Hall

Feb 17, 7.30pm

You would think that forgotten lyrics, mistranslations and the susurration of plastic bags make for an unpleasant concert experience. But not in a show by China’s beloved folk rockers Wutiaoren.

Widely loved for their relaxed and casual approach to performance, the Guangdong-based band first won the Chinese Internet in 2020 with a televised stunt on reality show The Big Band that saw them go off-script and sing in their local Haifeng language.

In their first South-east Asian concert, Wutiaoren frontmen Renke and Maotao charmed with a laidback ease that got some hardcore fans waving their red plastic bags, an enduring symbol representing the group’s effortless code-switching between the local and the global, between the seriousness and frivolity of music-making.

There was little prattle in the two-hour affair at the Huayi – Chinese Festival of Arts as Wutiaoren breezed through their hit songs and B-sides in both Mandarin and their Haifeng language from Love Makes Me Lose Control (2021), Jane Falls In Love With John (2016) to Dreamy Lisa Salon (2016).

The arrangements were constantly surprising with the duo on their guitars – Renke doubles up as he serenades his accordion – accompanied by a band with drums, a mellow saxophone and even the ancient Chinese instrument sheng, a mouth-blown organ that enhances the local flavour in the band’s varied soundscape.

There were no splashy videos or even translations of the Haifeng lyrics but the audience, comprising mostly youth from China, did not seem to mind – swaying along to the earthy tones of the Min dialect, which bears resemblance to some of the southern Chinese languages spoken in Singapore.

When Renke did speak, he endearingly attempted conversation in English – which drew peals of laughter from the crowd. Only 45 minutes into the set, he announced in English that they would be performing their “last song” to an audible gasp of confusion from the audience; he later clarified that he meant “next song”.