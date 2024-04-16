Concert review: Chamber group More Than Music hits you in the heart

Heartsongs

More Than Music

Esplanade Recital Studio

April 15

More Than Music, the local chamber group founded by violinist Loh Jun Hong and pianist Abigail Sin, has now become more than a duo.

Augmented by heavy-hitters of the local classical music scene, their partnership was joined at its latest concert by violinist Chan Yoong Han and cellist Ng Pei-Sian – both principals in the Singapore Symphony Orchestra – and violist Martin Peh of the Concordia Quartet.

Opening the Heartsongs concert with movements from serenades by two 20th-century Hungarian composers was a novel idea.

The first movement from Zoltan Kodaly’s Serenade For Two Violins And Viola was founded upon folk music, with vigorous rhythms and lilting melodies. It was fascinating to see the viola, for a change, having the big tune and accompanied by violins.

The first three movements from Erno Dohnanyi’s Serenade For String Trio (Op. 10) (violin, viola and cello) – march, romance and scherzo – were more conventional, closer in idiom to that of older composers Johannes Brahms and Antonin Dvorak.

From the threesome of Chan, Peh and Ng, one got absolute cohesion and pinpoint ensemble, which sizzled in the rapid-fire closing movement.

Pianist Sin was heard for the first time, in partnership with Ng, in Claude Debussy’s Cello Sonata.

The three-movement late masterpiece was performed in its entirety, sounding worlds away from his trademark Impressionist style. The Frenchman had opted here for leaner and clearer textures, where melodies came to the fore in preference to nebulous harmonies and thick counterpoint.

Ng’s cello singing lyrical lines, with Sin’s transparent keyboard work in support, was the triumph of this often-elusive work. While the central movement’s Serenade delighted in comedic pizzicatos and quirky guitar-like effects, the earlier fluency was restored in the finale as the duo romped home to an emphatic close.

Violinist Loh and pianist Sin were finally united in American pianist-composer John Novacek’s Intoxication from Four Rags, a sped-up and off-kilter ragtime variation of Turkey In The Straw, closing the first half on an animated high.

The main work of a programme centring on music’s heart ware was Dvorak’s Piano Quintet No. 2 In A Major (Op. 81), long regarded as one of the classical repertoire’s three greatest piano quintets (Schumann and Brahms being the other two). It takes a heart of stone not to respond to its wealth of melodic invention, folksy rhythms and all-round congeniality.

That was exactly what all five musicians delivered on the evening, a reading of tautness and cohesion, yet one that radiated a shared warmth borne by near-telepathic communication.

The first movement’s introduction from piano and cello feigned a bask in indolence, but that was ultimately dispelled with the entry of the other strings.

Thus began an exhilarating ride into the heart of Bohemia’s fields and forests. Even if its second movement was a deeply felt Dumka, a Slavic lament that reached deep into one’s soul, the infectious high spirits exhibited in the Scherzo and Finale truly won the day.

Cue loud and long applause, and one knows exactly why chamber music is so loved and cherished.