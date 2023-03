SINGAPORE – With assorted food and beverage (F&B) options, a library and a music school in its attached mall, Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay draws healthy foot traffic.

The arts centre’s chief marketing officer Eunice Yap says the Esplanade Mall “attracts visitors who may not be here for the arts, enabling us to live up to our vision of making Esplanade truly a performing arts centre for everyone while also developing new audiences for the arts”.