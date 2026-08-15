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Clare Willis visited every MRT station before writing debut novel The Singapore Secret

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Clare Willis is the author of WWII historical fiction The Singapore Secret.

PHOTO: HODDER & STOUGHTON, CLARE WILLIS

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Clement Yong

  • English author Clare Willis visited every MRT station to explore local stories beyond the expat bubble.
  • Her book highlights Singapore’s WWII experience and British surrender.
  • It has attracted interest from international readers unfamiliar with this history.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – Clare Willis is at her holiday home in Cornwall, England, and when she picks up the call, the internet connection is a little patchy.

The Briton has published her debut novel, The Singapore Secret, set in two timelines between Singapore and England. Granddaughter Dorothy investigates her 100-year-old English grandmother’s secret wedding in Singapore after her death, flying to Singapore to play sleuth in places from Marina Bay Sands to an Ang Mo Kio flat.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.