Clare Willis visited every MRT station before writing debut novel The Singapore Secret
- English author Clare Willis visited every MRT station to explore local stories beyond the expat bubble.
- Her book highlights Singapore’s WWII experience and British surrender.
- It has attracted interest from international readers unfamiliar with this history.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – Clare Willis is at her holiday home in Cornwall, England, and when she picks up the call, the internet connection is a little patchy.
The Briton has published her debut novel, The Singapore Secret, set in two timelines between Singapore and England. Granddaughter Dorothy investigates her 100-year-old English grandmother’s secret wedding in Singapore after her death, flying to Singapore to play sleuth in places from Marina Bay Sands to an Ang Mo Kio flat.