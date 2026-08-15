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SINGAPORE – Clare Willis is at her holiday home in Cornwall, England, and when she picks up the call, the internet connection is a little patchy.

The Briton has published her debut novel, The Singapore Secret, set in two timelines between Singapore and England. Granddaughter Dorothy investigates her 100-year-old English grandmother’s secret wedding in Singapore after her death, flying to Singapore to play sleuth in places from Marina Bay Sands to an Ang Mo Kio flat.