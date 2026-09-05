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Theatre review

Claire Teo’s Monstress an empathetic window into unseen struggles and horrors

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Actors Sindhura Kalidas, Claire Teo, Syarifuddin Sahari and Oon Shu An in Monstress, which plays as part of the Esplanade’s The Studios season.

Actors Sindhura Kalidas, Claire Teo, Syarifuddin Sahari and Oon Shu An in Monstress, which plays as part of the Esplanade's The Studios season.

PHOTO: POH YU KHING

Shawn Hoo

  • Monstress explores the struggles of disabled and caregiving women in Singapore.
  • The play highlights the complex relationship between private lives and public perceptions, using stage design to symbolise hidden and shared experiences.
  • Key performances and creative captioning enhance themes of connection and compassion.

AI generated

Monstress
Claire Teo & ART:DIS
Esplanade Theatre Studio
Sept 4, 8pm

Despite the play’s title Monstress, this is neither a play about saints and monsters nor a straightforward form of horror. The title’s neologism recalls Australian feminist Barbara Creed’s idea of the “monstrous-feminine” – how women’s sexuality and maternal traits are construed as monstrous – but is re-interpreted through the lens of disability and caregiving in Singapore.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.