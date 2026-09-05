Theatre review
Claire Teo’s Monstress an empathetic window into unseen struggles and horrors
- Monstress explores the struggles of disabled and caregiving women in Singapore.
- The play highlights the complex relationship between private lives and public perceptions, using stage design to symbolise hidden and shared experiences.
- Key performances and creative captioning enhance themes of connection and compassion.
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Monstress
Claire Teo & ART:DIS
Esplanade Theatre Studio
Sept 4, 8pm
Despite the play’s title Monstress, this is neither a play about saints and monsters nor a straightforward form of horror. The title’s neologism recalls Australian feminist Barbara Creed’s idea of the “monstrous-feminine” – how women’s sexuality and maternal traits are construed as monstrous – but is re-interpreted through the lens of disability and caregiving in Singapore.