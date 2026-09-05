Claire Teo’s Monstress an empathetic window into unseen struggles and horrors

Actors Sindhura Kalidas, Claire Teo, Syarifuddin Sahari and Oon Shu An in Monstress, which plays as part of the Esplanade's The Studios season.

Monstress

Claire Teo & ART:DIS

Esplanade Theatre Studio

Sept 4, 8pm

Despite the play’s title Monstress, this is neither a play about saints and monsters nor a straightforward form of horror. The title’s neologism recalls Australian feminist Barbara Creed’s idea of the “monstrous-feminine” – how women’s sexuality and maternal traits are construed as monstrous – but is re-interpreted through the lens of disability and caregiving in Singapore.